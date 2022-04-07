Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDB opened at $62.89 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

