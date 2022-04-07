Astrantus Ltd Makes New Investment in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.70 on Thursday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.71.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

