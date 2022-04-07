Astrantus Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,800 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS opened at $355.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.17 and a 52-week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.27.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

