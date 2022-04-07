Astrantus Ltd Takes $419,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 438,379 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $13,338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,733,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.45.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

