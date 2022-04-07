Astrantus Ltd Takes $560,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

CAR opened at $246.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

