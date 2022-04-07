Astrantus Ltd Takes $610,000 Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,163,000 after buying an additional 553,973 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 428,937 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 890,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,436,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,038,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.