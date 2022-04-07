Astrantus Ltd Takes $686,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,126,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.34.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,054 shares of company stock worth $34,737,564. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

