AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a £100 ($131.15) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($131.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,855 ($129.25).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £104.62 ($137.21) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a 12 month high of £104.72 ($137.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,175.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,849.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £162.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,743.67.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

