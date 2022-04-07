AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,862 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $24,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,921.25.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.07 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a PE ratio of 493.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.