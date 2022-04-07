AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AstraZeneca by 229.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,921.25.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.01. 842,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000,985. The stock has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a PE ratio of 507.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.59.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

