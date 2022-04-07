Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.16. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.