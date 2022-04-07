Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,154 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,474,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

GFI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.84. 234,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1738 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Investec raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

