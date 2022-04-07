Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

