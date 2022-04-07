Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 447 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

THD remained flat at $$76.92 on Thursday. 1,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,817. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

