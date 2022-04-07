Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,790,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 56,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 262,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

