Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. 59,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,682. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.