Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,134 shares of company stock worth $3,585,702. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

