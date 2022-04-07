Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average of $149.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.25 and a 1-year high of $166.77.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.