Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.32. The stock had a trading volume of 114,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

