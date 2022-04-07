Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coty by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after buying an additional 2,658,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coty by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

COTY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29 and a beta of 2.47. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

In other news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

