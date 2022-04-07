Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,916. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.