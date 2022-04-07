Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $228,026,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,057 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.93.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

