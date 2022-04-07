Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,087 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

