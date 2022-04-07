Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKM. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.2% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 75,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKM. StockNews.com began coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,726. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.75.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

