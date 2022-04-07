Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $305.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $306.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

