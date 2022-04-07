Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

VDC opened at $200.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.06 and a 200 day moving average of $191.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $177.86 and a 52-week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

