AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 676,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 93,254 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 425,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,245,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

T stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.