ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.35% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of ATTRAQT Group stock opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.40) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.90. ATTRAQT Group has a 12 month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 45.80 ($0.60). The firm has a market cap of £60.97 million and a PE ratio of -23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
About ATTRAQT Group
