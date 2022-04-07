AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$59.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Barry Lee James bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$32.06. 45,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$856.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$26.80 and a 12 month high of C$59.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.29.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.4999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

