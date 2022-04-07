Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.63 Million

Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will report $226.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.19 million. Autohome reported sales of $281.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 420,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $96.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

