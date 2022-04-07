AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 575.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $957,941.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,846 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,205. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $97.79 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

