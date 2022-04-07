AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.49 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb during the third quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.