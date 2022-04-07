Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$127.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

