Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target Lowered to C$0.40 at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$127.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
