Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
