Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38.

Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

