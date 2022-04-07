AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 582,124 shares.The stock last traded at $247.09 and had previously closed at $249.44.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.77 and a 200 day moving average of $240.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

