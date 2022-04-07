Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after acquiring an additional 361,023 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 94.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter worth $775,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 172,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,882. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

