Avestar Capital LLC Buys 771 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after acquiring an additional 199,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insperity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,845,000 after buying an additional 84,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 511,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,696,000 after buying an additional 108,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

