Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $65.64 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $65.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $854,259.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,385 shares of company stock worth $14,870,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

