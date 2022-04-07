Avestar Capital LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $410.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

