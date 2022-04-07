Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $139.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $132.58 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

