Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after purchasing an additional 547,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,250,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,410,243,000 after purchasing an additional 213,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

