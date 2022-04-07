Avestar Capital LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after acquiring an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 937,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

