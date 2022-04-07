Avestar Capital LLC Sells 9,256 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 166,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $37.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

