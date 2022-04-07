Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,072.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,945.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,898.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,944.66 per share, for a total transaction of $503,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.