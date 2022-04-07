Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 53449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35.
About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)
