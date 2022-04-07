Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $480.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $482.50.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.3734 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

