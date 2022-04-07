AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($35.16) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($30.33) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.38) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($37.35) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.35 ($33.36).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €25.71 ($28.25) on Tuesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.32) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($30.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.03 and a 200-day moving average of €25.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

