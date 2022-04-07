Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.70

Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 4958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.37.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

