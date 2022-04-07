Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 331,862 shares.The stock last traded at $41.27 and had previously closed at $41.57.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,392,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,747,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

