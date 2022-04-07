Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (LON:BGCG) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.60

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust plc (LON:BGCG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 307 ($4.03) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £190.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 318.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.90. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 257.50 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 506 ($6.64).

Get Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust alerts:

About Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.